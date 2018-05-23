All Fort McMurray wildfire insurance claims given a 'blanket' extension, Ceci says

All Fort McMurray insurance policy holders will have an extra year to file their wildfire damage claims, says Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci.

The minister issued a follow-up news release Wednesday afternoon clarifying the extra time Wood Buffalo residents will have to settle their claims.

"There has been some confusion regarding the extension of insurance claims for residents affected by the Wood Buffalo wildfire," Ceci said in the news release. "Let me be clear that there will be a blanket extension within which to file claims for an additional year.

"Our government has been in touch with every insurance company in Alberta, and the vast majority have already agreed to grant these extensions voluntarily."

After a CBC report late last week, Ceci confirmed that his government intends to change the Insurance Act if companies don't comply with extensions.

The statement was a reversal of what his office said in March.

At the time, the Wood Buffalo municipality requested that the government grant extensions. But Ceci denied the request, saying the province did not have the power to change the legislation.

Didn't get an extension? Contact the superintendent of insurance by email at tbf.insurance@gov.ab.ca, or call 780-643-2237 in Edmonton, or 310-0000 toll-free in Alberta, then dial 780-643-2237.

Cheryl Oates, the premier's director of communications, said initially the department of finance didn't think it could change the Insurance Act but further research showed the province could.

Conncet with David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or email him at david.thurton@cbc.ca