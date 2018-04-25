Edmonton's 1st Indigenous police officer honoured as Valley Line LRT stops named

Now that the route for the west extension of the Valley Line LRT is approved, the city is giving names to each of the 16 stops.

Most of the names are aimed at supporting "passenger wayfinding" by reflecting nearby landmarks or neighbourhoods, such as Brewery, Norquest, Glenora, Meadowlark, according to a City of Edmonton news release Wednesday.

Alex Decoteau, shown in a photo from 1912, when he represented Canada at the Olympic Games in Sweden. (CBC) But two stops have been given names honouring the city's past.

The downtown stop at 102nd Avenue and 106th Street will be named the Alex Decoteau Stop, in tribute to the Cree track-and-field athlete and soldier who joined the Edmonton police in 1911.

Further west, the stop at 104th Avenue and 116th Street will be known as the The Yards/116 St. Stop, in reference to the CN rail yards that once operated in the area.

Starting with the downtown stop and heading west, the full list of stop names are:

Alex Decoteau Stop

Norquest Stop

MacEwan Arts/112 St. Stop

The Yards/116 St. Stop

Brewery/120 St. Stop

124 Street

Glenora Stop

Grovenor/142 St. Stop

Stony Plain Road/149 St. Stop

Jasper Place Stop

Glenwood/Sherwood Stop

Meadowlark Stop

Misericordia Station

West Edmonton Mall Station

Aldergrown/Belmead Stop

Lewis Farms Stop

The 14-kilometre west extension of the Valley Line goes from downtown to Lewis Estates, heading west down Stony Plain Road and then south to 87 Avenue. It includes 14 street level stops and two elevated stations.

Planning and construction is expected to take about six years.

When complete, the Valley Line will extend 27 kilometres from Mill Woods in Edmonton's southeast to Lewis Farms in the west end.