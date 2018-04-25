Edmonton's 1st Indigenous police officer honoured as Valley Line LRT stops named
City names LRT stations for west extension of LRT Valley Line
Now that the route for the west extension of the Valley Line LRT is approved, the city is giving names to each of the 16 stops.
Most of the names are aimed at supporting "passenger wayfinding" by reflecting nearby landmarks or neighbourhoods, such as Brewery, Norquest, Glenora, Meadowlark, according to a City of Edmonton news release Wednesday.
- Council hears from residents opposed to design of Valley Line LRT to west Edmonton
- Potential Valley Line LRT underpass could shut down 20 businesses, community leader says
The downtown stop at 102nd Avenue and 106th Street will be named the Alex Decoteau Stop, in tribute to the Cree track-and-field athlete and soldier who joined the Edmonton police in 1911.
Further west, the stop at 104th Avenue and 116th Street will be known as the The Yards/116 St. Stop, in reference to the CN rail yards that once operated in the area.
Starting with the downtown stop and heading west, the full list of stop names are:
- Alex Decoteau Stop
- Norquest Stop
- MacEwan Arts/112 St. Stop
- The Yards/116 St. Stop
- Brewery/120 St. Stop
- 124 Street
- Glenora Stop
- Grovenor/142 St. Stop
- Stony Plain Road/149 St. Stop
- Jasper Place Stop
- Glenwood/Sherwood Stop
- Meadowlark Stop
- Misericordia Station
- West Edmonton Mall Station
- Aldergrown/Belmead Stop
- Lewis Farms Stop
The 14-kilometre west extension of the Valley Line goes from downtown to Lewis Estates, heading west down Stony Plain Road and then south to 87 Avenue. It includes 14 street level stops and two elevated stations.
Planning and construction is expected to take about six years.
When complete, the Valley Line will extend 27 kilometres from Mill Woods in Edmonton's southeast to Lewis Farms in the west end.