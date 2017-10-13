A loaded handgun and an assortment of drugs were seized during a police investigation that took place earlier this month, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said Friday.

Along with Edmonton police, ALERT's organized crime and gang team searched four homes in the Hudson neighbourhood of the city's northwest on Oct. 4, arresting three men, and laying 15 charges.

One of the houses was being used to convert cocaine powder into crack cocaine, police said.

The seized handgun was a Ruger 9 mm with its serial number removed. It will undergo ballistics testing and forensic examination to determine if it has been used in any other crimes.

In total, ALERT Edmonton seized:

A Ruger 9 mm handgun

195 grams of cocaine

776 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

15 grams of MDMA

13 grams of marijuana

Eight illicit pills

$6,580 cash

Close-up view of the Ruger 9 mm seized during an ALERT Edmonton search on Oct. 4. (ALERT Edmonton )

The charges include trafficking, production of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The investigation began in August when suspected drug trafficking in the area was reported.

Anyone suspecting drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).