Three women face child endangerment charges after police discovered an infant's nursery was being used as a cocaine conversion lab in a northeast Edmonton home.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched the home on March 23, finding evidence of cocaine trafficking.

The three women, two of whom are 26 and the other 27, produced cocaine and converted it to crack cocaine in the presence of an 11-month-old girl, ALERT said in news release.

One of the women charged is the biological mother of the child.

Police said the women brought the infant along on a number of drug transactions, and used the girl's nursery to convert cocaine into crack cocaine. ALERT accelerated its investigation due to fears for the child's well-being.

The Child at Risk Response Team (CARRT) removed the child from the home.

The three women were charged Wednesday with various offences, including:

Causing a child to be drug-endangered

Causing a child to be in need of intervention

Production of cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Since 2006, ALERT teams across the province have made almost 10,000 arrests and seized $595 million worth of illicit drugs.