Searches of two homes in the Crestwood and Terra Losa neighbourhoods earlier this month netted $275,000 worth of drugs and two firearms, ALERT said in a news release Thursday.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime and dangerous driving.

On May 19, police found more than two-and-a-half kilograms of cocaine, buffing agent, 13 grams of heroin, 47 grams of methamphetamine, and $660 worth of proceeds of crime at the Terra Losa home. The home was being used as a crack cocaine production lab, ALERT said.

The suspect was arrested leaving the home with several packages of crack cocaine. Police then searched the accused's upscale Crestwood home and seized two firearms.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams are assigned to tackle serious and organized crime and include members from Alberta Sheriffs, police in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat and RCMP.