A 54-year-old Morinville man has been charged with child luring and child pornography after police uncovered evidence the man was using social media to obtain and trade lewd images, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in a news release Thursday.

The Internet Child Exploitation investigation alleged the man impersonated young teenagers and coerced underage victims into sending him sexually explicit content.

"Our investigators seized a number of computers and electronic devices from the suspect's home, which at first glance yielded some pretty disturbing material and online chats," ICE Staff Sgt. Stephen Camp said.

The man is charged with possession of child pornography, transmitting child pornography, making child pornography, and luring a child.

Investigators are actively trying to "identify victims," he said.

ALERT does not believe the accused had physical contact with his victims.

ICE began investigating after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States concerning an Alberta suspect uploading child pornography images via social media applications.

The accused is not employed in a position of trust or authority, ALERT said.

ICE continues to investigate.