One worker has died and at least three others are in hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a business west of Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety investigators were notified of the leak shortly before 8 a.m. MT Tuesday, said Alberta Labour spokesperson Trent Bancarz.

Four workers were taken to hospital, where one of them later died, Bancarz said.

OHS officers were en route to investigate, he said.

Bancarz said the company is located in the Acheson industrial area of Parkland County.

Alex Campell of Emergency Medical Services identified the business as Dave's Diesel Repair.

A man who answered a phone at the repair shop said he had no comment.