Weather warnings in effect for central, northern Alberta

The affected areas. (Environment Canada)

Weather warnings are in effect for parts of central and northern Alberta following a stormy weekend.

Heavy winds are expected to hit the Leduc, Lloydminster, Fort Saskatchewan and Bonnyville regions Monday morning. The wind is expected to diminish by Monday evening, according to the Environment Canada website.

"Winds will develop over the Fort Saskatchewan and Camrose regions Monday morning then spread eastwards," the website says.

Environment Canada notes westerly winds gusting at 90 kilometres per hour could cause damage.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," the website says. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Rainfall warnings

Rainfall warnings are in effect for the Slave Lake and Wabasca regions.

Environment Canada says the rain will be steady and "at times" heavy, with 50 to 90 millimetres anticipated to fall between Monday and Wednesday.

The heaviest rain is expected on Monday.