Alberta government leaders say they are pleased the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline project has cleared its final regulatory hurdle.

Regulators in Nebraska on Monday approved the route for TransCanada's proposed pipeline, marking the last major hurdle for the proposed $10-billion project.

Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd said the new pipeline will mean increased capacity for production, and more jobs along the route from Hardisty, Alta. to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"It's one more piece. The more access we can get for our product the better," said McCuaig-Boyd, adding that the approval doesn't lessen the need to open new markets with the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to Burnaby, B.C.

"We have to keep working hard for that access," the energy minister said.

Premier Rachel Notley issued a statement from Toronto on the Keystone XL approval, highlighting to the need for similar approvals in Canada.

"As we stated in our submission to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, this pipeline will mean greater energy security for all North Americans by making sure people have access to Alberta's responsibly developed energy resources," Notley said in a statement.

'Canadian regulators need to keep pace'

"This is another step in our broader effort to bring more Alberta oil to the world, diversify our markets and maximize the value we as Albertans get," Notley said. "Today, U.S. decision makers carefully considered a pipeline and granted an approval.

"We continue to urge Canadian decision makers to follow this example so we can have access to global markets from Canadian ports, supporting good Canadian jobs.

"While we are very pleased with Nebraska's approval, it underscores that Canadian regulators need to keep pace if we are going to build a truly diversified set of markets."

Meant to link Canada's oilsands crude to U.S. refineries, the Keystone XL project has been a source of deep public divide since it was proposed nearly a decade ago.

The pipeline would stretch from Hardisty, 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, to Steele City, Neb., crossing through Saskatchewan, Montana and South Dakota. Keystone XL would expand on the existing Keystone system.