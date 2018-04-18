MLA Scott Cyr withdraws from UCP nomination battle against caucus colleague

Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr says he will not run for the United Conservative Party nomination in the new constituency of Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul.

Cyr was facing a nomination challenge from David Hanson, the UCP MLA for Lac La Biche-St. Paul-Two Hills.

Boundaries in that part of Alberta have been redrawn, meaning the areas covered by four constituencies, including those represented by Cyr and Hanson, will be covered by three in the next provincial election.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Cyr said he withdrew from the nomination process Monday, but did not give a clear reason why.

"There is clearly much that still needs to be done, so many within our constituency are probably wondering why I have chosen to withdraw from the UCP nominations," Cyr wrote.

"This is a complex answer and one that I am not trying to deflect, but ultimately it is good to re-evaluate the direction that your career is going in from time to time."

Cyr said he intends to serve his full term as MLA.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney said he didn't tell Cyr to step aside. He said MLAs were told to avoid facing off against each others in nomination fights.

"In this instance, it just so happened they ended up in the same riding," Kenney said. "Mr. Cyr has made this decision for his own reasons. He did not indicate that was one of the reasons."

Cyr was first elected under the Wildrose banner in the 2015 provincial election. He became a member of the United Conservative Party when Wildrose merged with the Progressive Conservative parties last summer.

Last year, Cyr was able to get a private member's bill called The Non-Consensual Distribution of Intimate Images Act passed into law, a rare feat for an opposition MLA.