Alberta to allow turban-wearing Sikhs right to ride motorcycles without helmets

Turban-wearing Sikhs in Alberta will be allowed to ride motorcycles without a helmet starting April 12.

The exemption to the vehicle equipment regulation in the Traffic Safety Act was amended by an order from Transportation Minister Brian Mason, the provincial government announced Thursday.

Manitoba and British Columbia already have an exemption.

"The Sikh community has urged us to grant this exemption in recognition of its civil rights and religious expression," Mason said in a news release. "Our government is committed to these principles."

Mason's spokesperson said the province's Sikh community had requested the exemption for the past 30 years.

Gurpeet Pandher from the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Edmonton said in a statement on Facebook that the law change announcement is a "milestone and memorable day" in Alberta history.

"This change will bring some new opportunities/ businesses to bike repair shops/ after market accessories shops and Motorcycle Dealerships etc.," he wrote.

Pandher thanked Rod Loyola, the NDP MLA for Edmonton-Ellerslie, for his work on the issue.

