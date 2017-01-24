Alberta Transportation has deleted a controversial tweet after some Twitter users said an accompanying graphic put the blame on pedestrians for collisions with vehicles.

The tweet from @ABTransComm urged pedestrians to "pay attention when crossing the street - remove headphones & put away cellphones or other electronic devices."

The tweet had a graphic of a crash-test dummy getting hit by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk while drinking and listening to music. Another crash test dummy, driving the vehicle, is smiling behind the wheel.

"Pedestrians have a responsibility to cross safely. Consuming alcohol or using electronic devices increases your risk of injury when crossing," reads the text on the graphic.

Some pedestrian advocates were quick to criticize the tweet before it was deleted.

.@ABTransComm this is just awful. You depict pedestrians as confused crippled people, & distracted drunks? Driver gives grinning thumbs up? pic.twitter.com/3j58FdUmox — @JohnKleinRegina

Hey @ABTransComm, I fixed your ad! No need to thank me. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/jkYw3R8nvR — @drdagly

In a statement to CBC News, Alberta Transportation spokesman Adam Johnson said the graphic was created as part of Intersection Safety Month, an annual campaign focusing on reducing collisions at intersections.

"This graphic was designed to raise awareness about pedestrian safety," Johnson said.

"It was meant to remind pedestrians that, though they may have the right of way, driver behaviour cannot be guaranteed and pedestrians can stay safe by being alert and paying attention to their surroundings. Unfortunately the graphic did not convey the message intended, and has been deleted.

"There will be no future use of that graphic."

Listening to music & walking should not be considered a dangerous activity to be avoided. This should not be a controversial idea. #yegwalk — @Daveography

A later tweet from Alberta Transportation focused on driving tips around pedestrians.

Edmonton has adopted Vision Zero, a long-term strategy aimed at eliminating fatalities and major injuries on city roads.

In 2016, the city spent $5.7 million on improvements to 30 intersections as part of the strategy. That included upgrades to 13 pedestrian crosswalks, the installation of 15 turn-on-the-arrow-only left-turn signals and the redesign of three right-turn channels.

More than 50 new digital driver feedback speed signs have also been installed across the city, and upgrades made in 13 school zones.

"We want to add any kind of measure that's going to improve safety opportunities for people," Coun. Bev Esslinger said in November.

"Each one of these changes means that more Edmontonians will make it home safely at the end of each day.

"We still have to take personal responsibility. Whether you're a driver or pedestrian, we need to be aware of our surroundings, but this is going to aid in that."