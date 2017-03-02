Alberta's NDP government plans to seek intervenor status on any legal challenges to the Trans Mountain Pipeline and reduce mandatory school fees by 25 per cent, according to the throne speech read Thursday by Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell.

The government also plans to work on city charters with Edmonton and Calgary, introduce a consumer bill of rights and introduce legislation to strengthen the child death review process.

In a move to reduce the spiking number of opioid deaths, the government wants to move towards supervised consumption sites and introduce other harm-reduction measures, which were not specified.

Improving the quality of water on First Nations reserves is also part of the government's agenda. The province wants to work with First Nations and the federal government to ensure people have access to clean drinking water.

"Many First Nations communities in Alberta currently have boil water advisories and have for some time," the speech said. "This is unacceptable."

The government also plans to strengthen legislation governing protection of whistleblowers and conflict of interest.

The throne speech outlines these priorities in broad strokes. Specific details will be known when the relevant bills are introduced in the legislature.

School fees

The reduction of school fees partially fulfils the NDP's 2015 campaign promise to end them completely.

According to the throne speech, the government will eliminate fees for instructional materials and busing. Work to eliminate those fee categories by the fall is the subject of Bill 1, which will be tabled Thursday afternoon.

Though the Trans Mountain Pipeline was approved by federal cabinet in November, the project faces legal challenges from environmental groups, First Nations and the cities of Burnaby and Vancouver.

The government sees the pipeline as key to the provincial economy, since it will finally take Alberta crude to the West Coast where it can fetch higher prices on world markets. The pipeline would also lessen Alberta's dependence on the United States as its sole customer.

The speech also highlights some of the work the government started last year, which includes a cap on electricity rates, the post-secondary tuition freeze and the creation of long-term care spaces.

The new royalty framework, which came into effect in January, is cited as the reason for an increase in drilling. The government intends to introduce new energy efficiency programs and hold the first renewable energy auction this spring.

The government also reconfirmed its commitment to maintaining funding for schools, hospitals and social services and building infrastructure.