Schools will no longer be allowed to charge mandatory fees for instructional materials such as textbooks or busing students to their designated schools, if a new bill is passed by the Alberta legislature.

Bill 1, introduced Thursday by Education Minister David Eggen, will allow the province to regulate these fees for the first time.

The extra costs add up to $200 million annually and have been steadily increasing, much to the dismay of parents who have had to pay the expenses out of pocket each September.

The measures announced Thursday would save families about $54 million a year, or roughly a quarter of that amount -- $39 million for instructional materials such as textbooks, workbooks and photocopies and $15 million for busing.

Transportation fees will be covered only for children who need to take a bus to get to their designated schools, a scenario that affects many students in suburban areas, where schools are still being built to accommodate overcrowding or growth.

A family with three children in the Calgary public education system would save $1,400 a year on busing and instructional fees. That amount ranges from $750 to $1,100 a year for the Edmonton public system, since fees are set on a school-by-school basis.

Officials say the costs will be covered by the province by finding efficiencies in the system through staff attrition and the elimination of outdated or duplicate programs within the education department.

The government wants the regulation in place this spring so it can take effect this fall. Bill 1 covers schools in the province's 61 publicly funded school districts.

The province will look at other fees not covered by Thursday's announcement, which include fees for technology, school lunch supervision and field trips.

To guide future funding, Alberta Education plans to consult with parents and school boards about what fees are appropriate.

The measures will also mean boards will have to be more accountable for the fees they charge.