'Crazy busy': Spay-neuter clinic in Maskwacis sees nearly 500 pets

When Kevin James arrived at an arena in Maskwacis last weekend, he didn't expect to find it absolutely full of cats and dogs.

"It was crazy busy," James said. "I just figured I'd be able to walk in and get this done and walk out."

The Alberta Spay Neuter Task Force offered a free clinic over the weekend at Four Nations Arena. Maskwacis, 95 kilometres south of Edmonton, includes the Samson Cree Nation, Ermineskin Cree Nation, Montana First Nation and Louis Bull First Nation.

James was hoping to get his eight-month-old kitten, Coco, fixed.

But when he got there on Sunday afternoon, it was too late.

A team of 170 volunteers — 50 of them veterinarians — saw 480 pets over the weekend for sterilization surgeries.Task force members also examined, vaccinated, de-wormed and tattooed animals.

Those that didn't get in, like Coco, are now on a 62-animal wait list.

More demand

The non-profit task force formed in 2008 to provide care to dogs and cats living in First Nations communities and other municipalities.

Dog care and control program manager Alanna Collicutt said demand for the service continues to increase.

When the task force first visited Maskwacis in 2011 — back when it was still called Hobbema — it saw 180 pets.

The group has since been back nine times.

Veterinarians perform sterilization surgeries in a clinic set up inside the Four Nations Arena in Maskwacis. (Alberta Spay Neuter Task Force)

Josh Littlechild, Ermineskin Cree Nation's tribal law officer, works with the task force on the clinics.

"I think this is by far the biggest successful push we've done," Littlechild said.

"In Ermineskin, we're really trying to increase the number of spayed and neutered animals."

James has another cat, Simba. She's pregnant, which is why James didn't bring her to the clinic. He plans to get her spayed as well.

"Personally, I don't want to be stuck with a million cats," James said.

The task force, which visits communities upon request, has run 52 clinics in 21 First Nations communities. Eighteen other communities are currently in line for the service.

More capacity

Collicutt said more volunteers and veterinarians are interested in helping out. "With more veterinary support we have more surgical capabilities," she said.

Dogs at the spay-neuter clinic in Maskwacis. (Alberta Spay Neuter Task Force)

The task force works with partner rescues as well, many of which run spay and neuter and return programs.

"When we do get over capacity, we take a waiting list and we ask our partner rescues to help the families with getting their animals in to get fixed," Collicutt said.

The task force offers other programming, including dog care and control, in addition to its spay-neuter clinics.

"Spay-neuter is just a tool," Collicutt said. "There has to be other initiatives that support the spay-neuter. There's a lot of components that all have to work together in order to have a long-term solution."

Ermineskin Cree Nation has a law that requires pets to be registered and owners to meet standards of care.