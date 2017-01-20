A Canadian Army officer who was arrested while on staff at an Alberta military base has been ordered to stand trial on a dozen charges that include sexual assault.

Capt. Malcolm Grace was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in Edmonton.

He was at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre near Wainwright when he was arrested last year.

Grace, 45, is also charged with assault, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

No date for his trial has been set.

Because of the sexual nature of some charges, a publication ban has been imposed on the identity of the woman who was allegedly victimized by Grace over the course of seven years.

Grace, who once led a team of military trainers in Afghanistan, was transferred to Edmonton after the criminal charges were laidin February 2016.

He is accused of repeatedly assaulting and sexually assaulting a woman, who was not a member of the military. Information filed with the courts last year alleged that Grace unlawfully confined the woman "at least" twice and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint and with a knife.

Grace is also accused of twice trying to strangle the woman and uttering death threats against her, of assaulting the woman's teenage children, and with threatening to hurt or kill a male military captain.