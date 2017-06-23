An Alberta member of the Canadian Armed Forces is facing child luring and child pornography charges after a joint investigation by Alberta police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Cpl. Steven Massey, 32, has been charged with child luring, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said in a news release Friday.

The investigation was launched in March 2017 by Homeland Security Investigators based in Laredo, Texas, after the accused attempted to meet up with a Texas girl for sex, ALERT said.

Massey is based in Wainwright, Alta.

He was arrested on June 21 in Edmonton, and computers and other electronics were seized from his military residence.

Investigators with U.S. immigration, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Alberta law enforcement "are committed to seeking out and bringing to justice those who prey upon children, and this successful investigation is a good example of that outstanding international collaboration and partnership," said HSI Ottawa attaché Melissa Ruiz in a statement.

Massey has been in and out of the military since 2007, base spokesperson Lt. Tony Wright told CBC Edmonton on Friday. Massey enlisted and was voluntarily released at least three times over the past decade.

In 2013, Massey served a six-month deployment in Kuwait at the Canadian Armed Forces operational support hub in Afghanistan.

He re-enlisted again in August 2016. He was then posted to CFB Wainwright's Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre as a mobile support equipment operator.

According to Massey's Facebook page, he grew up in Midland, Ont.

He was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions. He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

Wright said the military takes the allegations "very seriously" and military investigators are assisting ALERT with its investigation.

Massey's work restrictions will be based on the conditions imposed by the court, Wright said.