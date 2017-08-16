An Alberta member of the Canadian Armed Forces who faces charges of child luring and child pornography was granted bail Wednesday.

Cpl. Steven Massey, 32, was charged in June with child luring, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography, after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and U.S. Homeland Security.

​The investigation was launched in March, after Massey allegedly tried to meet up with a Texas girl for sex, ALERT said.

He was released from custody in June on a number of court-imposed conditions. He was soon taken back into custody for breaching a condition of his bail by having a cellphone that connected to the internet.

​Massey appeared in provincial court Wednesday over closed-circuit TV from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

He was granted bail based on several new conditions. He cannot be in possession of electronic devices that can connect to the internet, but he can have a phone with no internet access.

Massey is scheduled to reappear in court in Edmonton on Oct. 5.

He was based in Wainwright, Alta., and had been in and out of the military since 2007. He enlisted and was voluntarily released at least three times over the past decade.

He re-enlisted in August 2016. He was then posted to CFB Wainwright's Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre as a mobile support equipment operator.