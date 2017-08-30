A Sherwood Park man whose residence was operating as a day home has been arrested on child pornography charges, police say.

The man's mother was operating a day home at her residence in central Sherwood Park, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said in a news release Wednesday.

No children were in the home Tuesday when police executed a search warrant. Families of children who attended the day home were notified, police said.

"There is currently no evidence to suggest offences were committed against any of those children," ALERT said.

Investigators say the man who was arrested also worked as a camp counsellor with junior and senior high school students this summer at Camp Van-Es on South Cooking Lake, about 40 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

The investigation began in late July when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States passed on information about a social media user uploading child pornography. The case was referred to ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

ALERT was established by the Alberta government in 2006 to investigate a range of crimes including drug trafficking, child exploitation and gang violence.