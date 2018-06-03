Alberta sheriff injured while training at Edmonton shooting range

An Alberta sheriff was injured when her firearm discharged during a training exercise at a northeast Edmonton shooting range on Sunday.

The incident happened at the EPS William Nixon Memorial Training Centre in the area of Ninth Street and 129th Avenue around 11:30 a.m., Edmonton police said in a release.

The officer was part of a group of sheriffs who booked the facility for training.

She was treated by EMS and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

An off-duty Edmonton police officer was shot in the leg at the same shooting range in early April.

That officer's injuries were not considered life-threatening, and the incident was deemed accidental.