Sexual health advocates are calling for a provincewide investigation of Alberta's sex education curriculum after a video comparing abortion to the Holocaust was shown in a Red Deer Catholic school.

"The messaging in the video shown was irresponsible; it was medically inaccurate; it was theological. It was misinformation and it was myths," said Cristina Stasia, the founder of Accessing Information not Myths (AIM).

"That's incredibly frustrating, because there are resources that provide evidence-based information about abortion and reproductive rights, and none of that was shared with the students."

'Completely unacceptable'

The three-minute video, titled The Case Against Abortion: Personhood, was screened in a Grade 10 religion class at Ecole Secondaire Notre Dame in March, during a presentation by the group Red Deer and Area Pro Life.

About 75 seconds into the anti-abortion video, it draws the controversial parallel: a piece of paper fills the screen, stating, "… abortion, infanticide, and the euthanization of the disabled, elderly or infirm can all be justified. Of course, we've seen this before." It then cuts to the word Auschwitz, a reference to the Second World War Nazi death camp. The next 40 seconds of the video are about the widespread killing by the Nazi regime.

A coalition of groups including the Compass Centre for Sexual Wellness, the Calgary Sexual Health Centre and AIM (Accessing Information not Myths) are asking Education Minister David Eggen to investigate the incident and ensure students are not being "indoctrinated."

"The video is a problem, and I'm glad that the board chair and the minister are recognizing that the video is a problem, but the video is hardly the only problem with that presentation," Stasia said.

"The entire presentation is rife with medical inaccuracies, with purposeful misinformation and judgments."

A screenshot from the video shown to students at a Red Deer Catholic high school. (Facebook)

Stasia said the use of tax dollars to fund "fear-based' sexual education in public classrooms is completely unacceptable.

"We don't need to bring in people who are not educated about sex ed to teach about sex ed, and we don't need to bring in people that have an agenda to teach about reproductive rights and abortion, because there are experts that are readily available," Stasia said.

"Instead, there was a sort of a propaganda video that really problematically and inaccurately compared abortion to the Holocaust was used and shown to students."

'Parents and taxpayers need assurances'

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said the presentation was intended to teach students that "human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception," as explained in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, but the presentation contained controversial resources that did not achieve the "intended teaching outcome."

In an emailed statement, board chair Guy Pelletier apologized for any "issues" the presentation may have caused for students, but indicated that the department will continue to welcome the group to area classrooms.

Pelletier said the division has asked that Red Deer and Area Pro-Life "make adjustments" to the presentation to ensure it is more appropriate for students.

"With more careful screening practices, our administrators will ensure the contents will be the most suitable for our students," Pelletier said in a statement. "We apologize for any issues this particular presentation may have caused for our students."

Eggen said in a statement that his office was aware of the video and has contacted Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools "to share [the] government's deep concern."

However Stasia said the incident raises serious concerns about the quality of sexual education across the province and the province needs to act.

She's lobbying the government to investigate all third-party sexual-health presenters in Alberta schools, and what screening protocols are in place for third-party presenters.

The province should also expedite updates to Alberta's sexual health curriculum to ensure it's up to date and medically accurate, Stasia said.

"Parents and taxpayers need assurances that myths and misinformation are not being delivered in other schools, and swift action by the minister will ensure that our children receive a non-judgmental, 21st century education," Stasia said.