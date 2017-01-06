Alberta school boards facing higher costs due to the carbon tax will qualify for institutional grants from Energy Efficiency Alberta that will roll out in March, the province says.

At a news conference Friday in Calgary, Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips hinted the government is considering some kind of relief for school boards facing higher costs for heating fuel and diesel for school buses.

"I think we'll have to stay tuned on that," Phillips said when asked about the issue by CBC News.

An official later confirmed that school boards will qualify for the institutional rebate program. No other details were available.

Earlier in the day, the Wildrose released an internal briefing note to Education Minister David Eggen, which estimated the costs of the carbon tax to school boards at between $8 million and $11 million in 2017, and as much as $18 million in 2018.

Phillips said a recently announced $9-million project to put solar panels on schools will also help.

Edmonton Public Schools has estimated the cost of the carbon tax will be about $1.2 million in 2017 and $1.8 million in 2018.

Elk Island Public Schools has already estimated an additional cost of $400,000 in 2017.

The Alberta School Boards Association wrote Eggen earlier this year asking that school boards be exempt from the tax.