The leader of the United Conservative Party (UCP) is encouraging the governments of Alberta and Saskatchewan to put an end to the vehicle licence plate dispute.

"My response was, 'Look, why don't you guys just sit down [and] the two governments and find a political resolution to this," Kenney told CBC News Wednesday.

Kenney, the newly elected UCP MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, met with outgoing Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall Tuesday in Regina.

During their conversation, the issue of the licence plate dispute between Alberta and Saskatchewan came up, Kenney said.

In early December, Saskatchewan suddenly announced a ban on vehicles with Alberta licence plates from its government construction sites.

At the time, Saskatchewan Minister of Highways and Infrastructure David Marit said the ban was imposed because Alberta had similar rules for Saskatchewan workers.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason (left) and Trade Minister Deron Bilous say vehicles with Saskatchewan licence plates are not currently banned from Alberta worksites. (CBC)

The allegation was quickly refuted by Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

In response, Alberta launched an official trade challenge against Saskatchewan through the New West Partnership Trade Agreement.

If found in violation of the agreement, Saskatchewan could be fined up to $5 million.

Since the trade injunction was launched, the Lloydminster Construction Association has offered to host a meeting in January for the two provinces to try and resolve their differences.

'A violation of the founding vision of Canada'

Kenney said he's frustrated that it's easier to move goods and services between the 28 countries of the European Union than it is between the 10 Canadian provinces.

"These restrictions, including the Saskatchewan licence plate rule, are a violation of the founding vision of Canada as an economic union," said Kenney.

He said Saskatchewan views the dispute as a response to what it sees as Alberta becoming increasingly protectionist through its grants to start breweries.

According to his Twitter account, Kenney also met with Saskatchewan's environment minister.