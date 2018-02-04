Christopher Cattrall, the brother of actress Kim Cattrall who was reported missing in Alberta this weekend, has died, the actress confirmed on Twitter.

RCMP issued a media release Saturday saying the 55-year-old man had been missing from his home in Lacombe since Jan. 30.

In an Instagram post, Kim Cattrall says her brother's keys, cellphone and wallet were left on a table in the house, and his front door was unlocked.

She said his seven dogs were left alone.

"He's a one-of-a-kind brother," Kim Cattrall wrote online. "Help us bring him home safe."

On Sunday afternoon, Cattrall confirmed "the unexpected passing" of her brother by posting a photo of herself with him.

"We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time," she said in the post.

RCMP told CBC News Sunday that Christopher Cattrall's body has been found, and their investigation into his disappearance has concluded. Police said the death is not considered suspicious.