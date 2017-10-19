A man has died in hospital after he was shot by an RCMP officer Thursday morning in a rural area east of Red Deer, police say.

​The shooting happened at about 9:15 a.m. near where Range Road 234 crosses Highway 11, southwest of the town of Alix.

At that location, RCMP officers found a parked stolen vehicle, police said in a news release. As the officers approached the lone male inside "a confrontation occurred, leading the RCMP to discharge their firearms," police said.

​The shooting happened at about 9:15 a.m. near where Range Road 234 crosses Highway 11, southwest of the town of Alix. (Google)

The wounded man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition and later died. The officers were not hurt.

It was the second police shooting in Alberta in a matter of hours.

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, an RCMP officer killed the occupant of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Gleichen, Alta.

In that incident, two officers conducted a traffic stop in the hamlet, about 90 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Police said the officers saw a firearm in the vehicle. While trying to arrest the person, a confrontation took place that led to an officer firing his weapon.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating both shootings.

Alberta RCMP said police will not provide further information.