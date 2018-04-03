RCMP officer injured in gunfight west of Edmonton released from hospital
RCMP Sgt. Brian Topham was sent to hospital with minor injuries
An Alberta Mountie who was wounded in a gunfight that ended with the death of a fleeing suspect has been released from hospital.
RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott says Sgt. Brian Topham was released Saturday afternoon after he was injured by a gunshot near the northern Alberta town of Evansburg on Thursday.
- Calgary murder suspect dead, officer hurt in shootout west of Edmonton
- Man's death in shootout with RCMP brings relief to family of slain Calgary woman
RCMP have said Topman spotted a man who police believed was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Calgary, and a chase began after he failed to stop his vehicle.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance, police said. Topman is the detachment commander in Evansburg, a small community about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton near where the altercation took place.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating. ASIRT said an autopsy for the suspect is scheduled for Tuesday.
Calgary police had been looking for Bettahar after a woman's body was found in the city's northeast on March 25. Police identified the woman as Nadia El-Dib, 22.
El-Dib's sister says investigators have told her they believe it was Bettahar who was killed in the gunfight. Bettahar had been wanted for first-degree murder in El-Dib's death.