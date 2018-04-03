RCMP officer injured in gunfight west of Edmonton released from hospital

An Alberta Mountie who was wounded in a gunfight that ended with the death of a fleeing suspect has been released from hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott says Sgt. Brian Topham was released Saturday afternoon after he was injured by a gunshot near the northern Alberta town of Evansburg on Thursday.

RCMP have said Topman spotted a man who police believed was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Calgary, and a chase began after he failed to stop his vehicle.

Adam Bettahar, 21, was wanted in connection with the death of Nadia El-Dib, whose body was discovered in Marlborough Park. (Calgary Police Service) Other police joined the chase and the suspect was killed in the confrontation that followed.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance, police said. Topman is the detachment commander in Evansburg, a small community about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton near where the altercation took place.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating. ASIRT said an autopsy for the suspect is scheduled for Tuesday.

The body of a young woman found in Calgary was identified as Nadia El-Dib. Bettahar had been wanted for first-degree murder in El-Dib's death. (Submitted by Racha El-Dib) Neither RCMP nor Alberta's police watchdog have named the suspect, but sources have identified him as 21-year-old Abderrahmane "Adam" Bettahar, who was wanted for first-degree murder.

Calgary police had been looking for Bettahar after a woman's body was found in the city's northeast on March 25. Police identified the woman as Nadia El-Dib, 22.

El-Dib's sister says investigators have told her they believe it was Bettahar who was killed in the gunfight. Bettahar had been wanted for first-degree murder in El-Dib's death.