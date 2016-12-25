The identical quadruplets who became social media stars after their birth in May are turning heads on the internet again, this time for photos showing their loveable smiles in adorable Santa hats.

Little Emily, Grace, McKayla and Abigail Webb posed for their Christmas photos in November in different coloured hats to make it easy to tell them apart. The toques were specially knitted by their photographer Ami Marie.

"They do quite like getting their pictures taken. They smile and they laugh and they really quite like the camera," said their mother Bethani Webb, from Hythe, Alta., about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Alberta quadruplets' first Christmas0:30

Life has changed a lot for Webb and her husband Tim since their girls were born in May.

The family, who ran out of space in their one-bedroom apartment, are now living in Tim's mother's house in Hythe.

While they've got more space as a result, that still doesn't help when the babies get hungry.

"They like to cry all at once when they're hungry so trying to get them all fed and happy at the same time can be kind of difficult," Webb explained, describing feeding time as the biggest challenge at the moment.

Unique characteristics

The initial test of recognizing the girls is now not as big of a difficulty now they're seven months old.

In addition to wearing colour-coded earrings, all four are now starting to develop their own unique personalities.

Emily: 'Kind of the energetic crazy one'

Abigail: Always smiling and happy

Grace: The athlete

McKayla: The talker

"Emily is kind of the energetic crazy one," Webb said, adding she can also be a bit of a finger-biter.

She describes Abigail as the calm one who is always smiling and happy.

Grace could be the first one to crawl since she kicks a lot, and McKayla might be the first one to start talking.

"She's always babbling," Webb said.

But while the quadruplets are changing and growing so fast, one thing that hasn't changed yet is how they just love to be together.

"They definitely get a little lonely when they're not with their sisters," she said.

The girls are always happy around their father Tim as well. They look forward to playing with him when he gets home from work.

"He's doing really good, slowly getting more adjusted to having four daughters," Webb laughed.

The Webb family had Christmas ornaments made in the quadruplets' names. (Supplied)

The family is planning a Christmas at home in Hythe with bonding time around the tree and the highlight of the girls' attempting to open their first presents.

While they're still too young to ask for anything, Webb is sure if they could, that it would be something to go with one of their favourite things — bath time.

"They probably want some bath toys from Santa," she said. "They really quite enjoy their baths, so it would be nice for them to get some bath toys."