Opposition MLAs tried but failed to peel back the layers of mystery behind the operations of the Alberta Public Affairs Bureau on Tuesday, during sometimes testy exchanges at a public accounts committee meeting.

Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt tried to get a breakdown from Corey Hogan, managing director of the PAB, of how many staff were considered "political" and how many employees held political party memberships.

As outgoing chair of the public accounts committee last year, Fildebrandt requested that the PAB appear before the committee to answer questions about its operations. It was the first time in recent history anyone from the bureau had appeared before the committee.

"It's obvious there are many NDP partisans who've been brought into the ministry to do work, I won't name names," said Fildebrandt, who at that point was interrupted by a voice coming from his iPhone.

"Sorry, I'm not sure what you said," said Siri, Apple's personal digital assistant.

Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt questioned the public affairs bureau about the political affiliations of staff members. (supplied)

"Thank you, Siri," Fildebrandt said. "I didn't know our phones were allowed to heckle us."

Continuing his line of questioning, Fildebrandt pressed Hogan for answers on how the PAB was staffed.

"What proportion of staff within the public affairs bureau could be classified broadly as political, maybe not necessarily partisan, but political?" he asked.

"Certainly, that would be zero per cent," Hogan responded.

Fildebrandt accused the bureau of conducting "propaganda campaigns" for government policies. As an example, he cited the campaign behind the promotion of the climate leadership plan, saying it was $10-million of taxpayers' money spent to promote the policies of the party in power.

"Telling people to grow grass on their roof and change their light bulbs, these are obviously geared toward the NDP's ideology and worldview," Fildebrandt said in an interview after the meeting.

The committee was able to extract information from the PAB about what it does with information gathered during telephone town halls. The government conducted some recently as part of its pre-budget consultations.

Hogan said the data can be used to inform government decision makers in future, but is not used for voter identification or partisan purposes.

"You have my absolute assurance that if somebody were to do that," said Hogan, "it would be an extreme violation of our privacy laws. And that's certainly something we would take every step possible to stop."

First created as a communications arm of the premier's office under former premier Ralph Klein, the bureau has been widely criticized by opposition parties over the years for being a bloated waste of taxpayer money.

While in opposition, Rachel Notley was a sharp critic of the politicalization of the bureau. In a June 2013 interview with CBC, she criticized the government of then-premier Alison Redford for inserting partisan statements into government news releases.

"The PC party sees the government of Alberta, and the taxpayers' dollars that we all provide them, as their political playground toy, and they see it as something they can do with whatever they please," Notley said at the time.