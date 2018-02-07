Premier Rachel Notley released a video and tweeted excerpts of supportive messages from B.C. residents on Wednesday, the second day of Alberta's boycott against B.C. wines.

Notley announced the boycott in response to the B.C. government's call last week to further review the oil-spill risk from the proposed Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon he would not be distracted by the boycott and would not take retaliatory action against Alberta.

"I'm not responding in any way, other than saying I'll defend our wine industry," he said. "I'm here for B.C., not for Alberta."

Horgan said his government is well within its jurisdiction to consult the public on regulations, despite what Notley contends.

"I see no ground for the premier to stand on," he said.

Notley has insisted that B.C.'s actions are illegal and unconstitutional.

In the video posted to her Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Notley explained why she announced a boycott and urged Ottawa to intervene.

"Every road, school and hospital in Canada owes something to Alberta's energy industry," she said. "Our fellow Canadians need to understand that.

The Alberta Government will continue to defend Alberta jobs, Canadian jobs, & Ottawa needs to do the same: It doesn’t have to be this way. We can act as one country, with one national economy, with one national climate plan and with one common future. It’s time for Ottawa to act. pic.twitter.com/kyVZEQsrxf — @RachelNotley

"In the coming days, the government of Alberta will be closely monitoring the situation and preparing further action," shesaid. "We'll also be providing Albertans with additional tools to make your voices heard.

"But it doesn't have to be this way. We can act as one country, with one national economy, with one national climate plan. With one common future. It's time."

Notley followed the video with a series of tweets, which she said came "from the inbox." They were excerpts of messages from B.C. residents, including "Sean" who lives in Vancouver.

"My friends and neighbours do not support this illegal and unconstitutional action," the tweet said. "We must not fight each other. I have written the B.C. premier, prime minister and mayors ... expressing my absolute support of this pipeline."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan Canada, said he hoped the dispute would soon come to a resolution so the Trans Mountain expansion could proceed.

Notley's boycott has received mixed reactions on social media, with some support coming from Alberta conservatives. United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney said he supported the premier's actions.

Others have called the boycott silly. B.C. environmentalists and Kinder Morgan opponents posted photos of themselves buying and drinking B.C. wine on Wednesday.

My response to Notley's pettiness today --> Picked up three bottles of amazing BC VQA: 1) Mission Hill 2015 Reserve Shiraz; 2) Tinhorn Creek (also Canada's 1st carbon neutral winery) 2015 Cabernet Franc; 3) Dirty Laundry 2015 Merlot. #BCBuysBCWine #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/M9sCCALDHk — @AJWVictoriaBC

A marketing expert at the University of Alberta praised Notley for forcing the federal government to act while using an issue most people can understand, unlike inter-provincial electricity sales.

"I think this was a brilliant stroke on her part, politically," said John Pracejus, director of the university's school of retailing.

"It's a way to put the spotlight on this issue in a way that will not have much of a negative consequence for the average Alberta consumer. Even people who are very into wines will certainly be able to find an alternative to pair with a particular meal that does not come from the Okanagan Valley."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan Canada, said he hoped the dispute would soon come to a resolution so the Trans Mountain expansion could proceed.

A senior Liberal source told CBC News that B.C. and Alberta officials have been told the federal government wants to lower the temperature on this issue.

"Ultimately, the federal government will not allow any province to impinge on its jurisdiction over the national interest. Full stop," the source said.