Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is criticizing two opposition conservative leaders over online abuse of an openly gay staffer.

Notley says any politician who wants to lead modern-day Albertans must either step up and speak out on fundamental issues like human rights or stand down from running.

Notley made the comments after Wildrose Party staffer Cody Johnston was hectored and abused by fellow party supporters on social media over the weekend for announcing he was attending Edmonton's Pride parade.

Johnston received a slew of messages on Saturday suggesting he shouldn't attend the Edmonton Pride Walk and Run under the Wildrose banner, with some saying Pride events promote "sexual perversion" and "a sinful lifestyle."

Wildrose Party Leader Brian Jean reacted to the issue three days later, saying he and his party do not condone intolerance.

Notley says that response was late and weak, and questioned why Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has remained silent.

Kenney's PCs and Jean's Wildrose have struck a tentative deal to join forces as the new United Conservative Party pending approval of members from both parties next month.