Alberta premier apologizes to Sixties Scoop survivors

Premier Rachel Notley apologized to Sixties Scoop survivors on behalf of the Alberta government in the legislative assembly Monday afternoon.

"From me, as premier of Alberta, from all of us here as the elected representatives of the people of Alberta, and on behalf of the government of Alberta, we are sorry," Notley said, as survivors and leaders of Indigenous communities watched from the public gallery.

"For the loss of stability, of families, of love, we are sorry. For the loss of identity, language and culture, we are sorry. For the loneliness, the anger, the confusion, and the frustration, we are sorry.

"For the government practice that left you, Indigenous people, estranged from your families and your communities and your history, we are sorry. For this trauma, this pain, this suffering, alienation and sadness, we are sorry. To all of you, I am sorry."

The official Alberta government apology to the survivors of the Sixties Scoop started with a procession and smudge ceremony inside the legislature.

Childrens' Services Minister Danielle Larivee and Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan took part in the smudge inside the doors of the legislature.

Indigenous people in ceremonial regalia circled the main and third floors of the legislature building to the sounds of drumming, and whoops from the crowd of survivors and family members.

That was to be followed by reaction from Adam North Peigan, a survivor and president of the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Society of Alberta.

The apology was the work of North Peigan's group, which started meeting with the government last year.

Before issuing an apology, the government wanted to hear from survivors on what would make it meaningful and sincere.

Larivee and Feehan's ministries held consultation sessions in six communities across the province earlier this year to gather feedback.

About 575 people took part in the consultation sessions and another 286 made submissions by mail and online.

During the Sixties Scoop, provincial child welfare workers across Canada took thousands of Indigenous children from their families, placing them in mostly non-Indigenous homes from the 1960s to the 1980s.