Four UCP MLAs say they won't run for re-election in 2019

Four United Conservative Party MLAs have announced they won't run for re-election next year.

In a statement released Friday, UCP Leader Jason Kenney thanked Livingstone-McLeod MLA Pat Stier, Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Wayne Drysdale, Little Bow MLA David Schneider and Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr for their service.

"On behalf of our party and caucus, I know Wayne, Pat, David and Scott will be missed," Kenney said. "Together they leave a proud legacy as founding members of our growing party, and each played a critical role in a unity process that brings us ever closer to fulfilling our promise to renew the Alberta Advantage.

"With their departure, I am encouraged by the calibre of candidates our party is attracting, which I believe will reflect the diversity of today's Alberta."

Drysdale is the veteran of the group. The former Progressive Conservative MLA was first elected in 2008 and served as the minister of transportation and minister of infrastructure.

Cyr announced his retirement from provincial politics in a Facebook post earlier this week. He was facing a nomination challenge in the new riding of Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul from David Hanson, UCP MLA for Lac La Biche-St. Paul-Two Hills.

Schneider's constituency of Little Bow will not exist after the next election. The area is now part of the redrawn Cardston-Siksika constituency.

Stier was first elected as a Wildrose MLA in 2012. He was one of five caucus members who didn't cross to the governing Progressive Conservatives in December 2014.