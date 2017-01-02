A new year is upon us. For many, that means setting goals and making resolutions to improve their behaviour and appearance.

But what should the Alberta government do to improve in 2017?

The Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties say ending the carbon tax and cutting government spending would be a good start. But we decided to ask some Edmontonians about their resolutions and what the government should do.

Loies Isaac plans to lose ten pounds. The new grandmother also wants to spend more time with her family.

As for what the province should do, Isaac feels Alberta has strayed from its old reputation as an economic powerhouse. She wants the government to change that in 2017.

"To work a little bit with the budget," she said." I'm always surprised that the gas prices keep going up, and we're in Alberta. There used to be an opportunity for more jobs, and now its not getting the same reputation anymore. Maybe we should work on doing better."

Loies Isaac wants the Alberta government to create more jobs in 2017. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

In a coffee shop, Olivier Rossier says his personal resolution is to thank people who have had an influence on his life. .

Rossier says he's happy with Alberta's current government so his recommended resolution is for it to continue working on environmental policy.

"Even if oil rebounds and that kind of baseline of our economy flourishes, we have to look at alternatives," he said. "We have to have a diversified economy."

Oliver Rossier says he's being patient with the Alberta government in 2017. (Travis McEwan)

Paul Major is a little more apathetic when it comes to the New Year's tradition.

"I'm way past making resolutions," said Major. "I make them for other people."

Major said he is happy with the government's work over the past year, but he does have one suggestion for change.

"How they communicate with people," said Major. "It seems a bit awkward, but that comes with practice. Then they'll get real slick, of course."

Paul Major wants the provincial government to improve how it communicates with Albertans in 2017. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Graduate student Farhana Punja wants to complete more goals in 2017.

As for the government, she thinks it should focus more on caring for and housing Alberta's homeless population.

"I think it's a population that's not really thought about throughout the year," said Punja. " I think it's important to have a strategy to focus more on the homeless in Alberta to see what we can do to help them."

Farhana Punja would like the Alberta government to focus on the province's homeless population in 2017. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

She also offers a resolution for her fellow Albertans who like to talk about politics in person, or on social media.

"Be a little more understanding of others," she said.

"It's easy to forget about other people's opinions and push those aside. If you understand those a little bit better, it will help you have a better conversations and understand one another. I think that's really important."