The Alberta NDP raised $553,733 in the second quarter of 2017, the most of any political party in the province, according to information posted Wednesday by Elections Alberta.

The Wildrose came second with $416,750, up from $281,607 in the first three months of the year.

The Progressive Conservatives collected $78,252, down from $216,884 in the previous quarter.

The possibility of a merger between the Wildrose and PC parties may have affected fundraising for the PCs.

Any funds raised by the Wildrose and PC can't be used for the United Conservative Party, if it is approved in a merger vote this Saturday.

The Alberta Party — which has been pitching itself as a home for Progressive Conservatives disaffected by PC Leader Jason Kenney's push to unite with the Wildrose — saw a surge in donations.

It brought in twice as much money in the second quarter as it did in the first quarter. The party took in $37,969 in the period from April 1 to June 30, compared to $13,850 in the first three months of 2017.

The Alberta Liberals collected $33,845 in the second quarter, down from $47,437 in the first three months of the year.

The Alberta NDP was sending emails nearly every day, urging members to donate as little as $5 to prove the party has grassroots support.

An analysis published by Maclean's last month found 68 of the party's top 100 donors in 2016 were NDP MLAs, cabinet ministers and political staff.