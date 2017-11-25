The Ledge is a weekly podcast about politics in Alberta. Episode 4 takes listeners to the Alberta Party annual general meeting in Red Deer, looks at the Calgary Olympic bid, and hosts an (almost) tearful coming together of former podcast pals.

Michelle Bellefontaine interviews Corey Hogan, a former political strategist, who now heads the Alberta Government's communication plan. Kim Trynacity talks to another political operative, Stephen Carter, about his role in the sudden resignation of Alberta Party leader Greg Clark.

These and more topics on episode No. 4 of The Ledge.