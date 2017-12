A 32-year-old man walking along Highway 2A was killed late Tuesday after he was hit by a van near Wetaskiwin.

Wetaskiwin RCMP said the pedestrian was struck by a southbound van at about 11:45 p.m.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the van tried to avoid the collision and ended up in the northbound ditch, RCMP said Wednesday in a news release. The occupants of the van were not injured.

The fatality remains under investigation.

RCMP said they would not release the dead man's name.