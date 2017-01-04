Interim Progressive Conservative leader Ric McIver was in a conflict of interest when he asked the premier about the government's new electricity price cap during question period last November.

Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler, in a report released Wednesday, recommended that McIver pay a $500 fine and apologize to the legislative assembly. She said he should recuse himself from asking about Alberta's electricity industry in question period or taking part in votes or debates on the issue.

On Nov. 22, Premier Rachel Notley announced the province was capping consumer power rates at a maximum of 6.8 cents per kilowatt hour for four years, starting June 1, 2017.

McIver asked Notley about the issue during question period.

"The premier seems unaware that today's low prices are the result of competition and that an artificial price cap will limit investment and, by extension, limit that competition," he said.

"Combined with the carbon tax costs, this will surely make Alberta the worst place in Canada to generate power. To the premier: why are you doing everything in your power to run these companies, many of which are owned by taxpayers, out of business?"

McIver's wife, Christine McIver, is the sole shareholder of Brighter Futures Energy Inc., an electricity retailer.

NDP launched complaint about question

His question that day prompted NDP MLA Heather Sweet to file a complaint with Trussler.

"Mr. McIver was trying to influence the Crown to drop both of these policies," Trussler wrote in her report. "If he succeeded, it would protect his wife's company, and if he failed there could be detrimental effect on her business.

"I do not believe that Mr. McIver was intending to protect his wife's business in asking the question. I believe that he was doing it for political gain. However, there could be unintended consequences that could benefit his wife."

In a written statement, McIver said he accepted Trussler's findings.

"While the investigation clearly shows that my actions in the legislative assembly were not intended to protect my wife's business, there could have been unintended consequences and as such, I was in violation of the act," he said.

"Once I was informed of the complaint and subsequent investigation, I immediately removed myself from questions and debate on this issue. I fully accept responsibility for my actions and going forward, I will continue to not participate in any question period activity, debate or vote in relation to Alberta's electric utility industry until such a time that the ethics commissioner gives me permission to do so."

Sweet also complained about a quote from McIver issued in a PC news release criticizing the electricity cap.

Trussler dismissed that complaint, finding that the release was sent to influence voters, not the government.

Although Trussler found McIver's actions were not taken to help his wife's business, Sweet said the incident shows the Progressive Conservatives haven't changed their ways.

"They continue to put the interests of their friends and insiders ahead of the interests of Albertans," Sweet said in a written statement from the NDP caucus.

"This is more of the same from Alberta's conservatives. Albertans deserve better."