After a quiet and relatively abbreviated contest, the next leader of the Alberta Party will be announced Tuesday evening in Edmonton.

Calgary lawyer Kara Levis, Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser and former Edmonton mayor and Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Stephen Mandel have been running for the leadership.

Calgary-Elbow MLA Greg Clark stepped down in November in what he said was a bid to increase interest and membership sales in the party.

Levis was the first candidate to enter the race, with an announcement outside the Alberta legislature in mid-December.

Fraser and Mandel entered the race in early January.

The party held leadership debates in Calgary and Edmonton, in addition to meet-and-greet events around the province.

The campaign has been a relatively low-key affair. Mandel was fined $500 for filing his financial donors' disclosure statement too late.

Online voting started at noon Sunday and will conclude at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner will be announced about an hour later at the Lister Conference Centre on the University of Alberta campus.

The party has experienced a surge of interest in the past year.

In March 2017, the party had 1,024 members. That number increased 6,543 by Feb. 12, the deadline for people to buy memberships if they want to vote for a new leader.

The party has attracted some former members of the Progressive Conservative party who think the United Conservative Party isn't progressive enough on social issues.

The UCP formed last summer after a majority of PC and Wildrose members voted to merge their parties.