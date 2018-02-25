It's been an incredible year of growth for Alberta's 'other' political party.

From humble beginnings, the Alberta Party has seen its membership rise by 500 percent over the past 12 months.

In the Legislature, it has increased its presence from a single seat six months ago, to three members who now sit in caucus.

Ahead of the next provincial election in 2019, the Party is focused on setting itself up as a viable third option for voters.

To do that, they'll start the election process for a new leader on Sunday.

The leadership campaign was triggered by the resignation of former leader Greg Clark last November, so he could focus on his family.

"I think it's really an exciting time for the Alberta Party," said Robbie Kreger-Smith, the party's Communications Manager, and member of the Leadership Committee.

He said he attributes much of the party's recent growth to the consolidation of the parties on Alberta's political right.

"I think as the Progressive Conservative Party and the Wildrose Party amalgamated and you look at that entity, it has certainly moved further to the right. A lot of progressive, what you'd typically think of as 'Red Tories' didn't feel at home and didn't like the policy direction that party was taking," he said.

"I would say it's been a net positive for the Alberta Party for sure."

He also attributed the party's rising numbers to the ongoing divisiveness in the Legislature.

The Alberta Legislature building. (CBC)

"I think some of it has been driven as well by the hyperpartisan rhetoric and divisiveness you've seen between the NDP and the UCP and a lot of Albertans are kind of tiring of that," he said.

"So we've tried to focus on being constructive versus obstructive or obstinate. I think that's what's drawing as well a lot of people to the Alberta Party, and I think we'll see that momentum continue to go past the leadership race."

Kreger-Smith said the party is hoping to appeal to moderate, centrist voters in Alberta come the next election.

"Yes, Albertans want fiscal responsibility. But they're not prepared to take a risk with social programs or social stances in order to accomplish that," he explained.

"We don't believe you have to choose between making sure homeless people are taken care of and housed and given access to services, or that we have an efficient healthcare program in order to get a balanced budget. And so I think the Alberta Party really does embody that."

The candidates

Rick Fraser, Kara Levis and Stephen Mandel faced off at a leadership debate in Edmonton. (CBC )

Kreger-Smith said the tone of the Alberta Party's leadership race over the past two months has been more respectful than the recent United Conservative Party leadership race.

"Although there were some sharp differences in terms of policy and approach between the three candidates, they were always very respectful of each other. You haven't seen the personal attacks that have characterized some of the other leadership races that have happened recently," he said.

'You haven't seen the personal attacks that have characterized some of the other leadership races.' - Robbie Kreger-Smith , Alberta Party spokesperson

"I think on the larger stage when we get into the general election, I think that's really going to appeal to Albertans."

Over the short term, he says members are looking for a leader who can ensure the party's profile continues to rise.

"If we're seriously going to challenge for government in 2019, we need to really increase the pace with which we're onboarding new members and with which we're bringing new money into the party," Kreger-Smith said.

One of the three candidates hoping to fit that bill is former Edmonton mayor Stephen Mandel.

Former Edmonton mayor Stephen Mandel announces his candidacy for the Alberta Party in Edmonton. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

After leaving municipal politics, he won a provincial byelection in 2014, becoming Alberta's Health Minister under Jim Prentice's PC government.

Also on the ballot is Calgary energy lawyer Kara Levis, whose own political experience is less extensive.

Levis co-founded the Calgary-based non-profit Ask Her, which worked to encourage more female candidates to run in the 2017 Calgary municipal election.

She also helped manage Kerry Cundal's unsuccessful campaign to lead the Alberta Liberal Party early last year.

Calgary lawyer Kara Levis is one of three candidates running for the Alberta Party leadership. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC)

Finally, there's Rick Fraser, the MLA for Calgary-South East.

The former paramedic has found a home in the Alberta Party after cycling through both the PC and UCP parties in the past year.

Former paramedic Rick Fraser cycled through both the PC and UCP parties in the past year. (Rick Fraser/Facebook)

Each of the candidates brings different strengths to the Alberta Party, said Kreger-Smith.

"Mr. Mandel obviously has great name recognition and was a very popular mayor," he said.

"Kara brings political organization and experience and she's a fresh face and really represents the youth of Alberta. And Rick obviously has the legislative experience and has really done a good job of building consensus and support with his constituents."

Of the nearly 6,500 members who are eligible to vote for a new leader, Kreger-Smith said he's expecting more than 60 per cent will cast a ballot.

That can be done online or over the phone between noon Sunday and 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The new leader is expected to be revealed shortly afterwards at the Oasis Centre in Edmonton.

"To be honest, the Alberta Party is going to do quite well and we'll continue to see the growth of the party no matter who wins on Tuesday," Kreger-Smith said.

The leadership announcement will be livestreamed on the Alberta Party's Facebook page.