The outgoing leader of the Alberta Party says he's "thrilled" to have another new member join his caucus.

Greg Clark told reporters in Edmonton Tuesday that the addition of former PC MLA Rick Fraser to the Alberta Party caucus shows Albertans they have political "options."

"I'm thrilled to see that Rick has agreed to join us to work together to build a real option in the next election," said Clark.

"Most Albertans are not far right, or far left, and the Alberta Party represents those values," said Clark, holding up an Alberta Party T-shirt featuring the phrase "making friends left and right."

Fraser makes it official

Rick Fraser announced in Calgary today he is not only joining the Alberta Party, but is also running to be the party's new leader.

Elected as a PC MLA for Calgary-South East in 2012 and 2015, Fraser left the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus, after the PC and Wildrose parties merged last summer.

Former PC-turned-Independent MLA Rick Fraser has joined the Alberta Party, and is running to be its new leader. (Rick Fraser)

Sitting as an Independent MLA in the legislature, Fraser never ruled out joining the Alberta Party.

Calling the Alberta Party a "right fit" with his personal convictions and values, Fraser said during a news conference in Calgary he intends to attract new members who may not have previously been involved in politics.

"I worry that we continue to go back to the same playbook just to win elections," said Fraser, recounting his experience as a member of previous PC governments.

Candidate field expanding

Fraser joins Calgary lawyer Kara Levis and Jacob Huffman in the race.

It's widely expected former Edmonton mayor and one-time Alberta Health Minister Stephen Mandel will announce his leadership bid for the Alberta Party tomorrow.

Asked today in Edmonton about his political intentions, Mandel said he'll have something to say about it Wednesday.

Clark says now that Fraser has joined the Alberta Party caucus, he intends to ask Speaker of the Legislature Bob Wanner for additional funding resources and more time during question period.

Last October, former Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill NDP MLA Karen McPherson crossed the floor to sit as an Independent, then joined Clark as a member of the Alberta Party.

The addition of Fraser raises the number of Alberta Party caucus members to three.

Clark, who abruptly announced he was stepping down as leader last November, said the addition of new leadership candidates is a positive step for the Alberta Party, which is trying to attract new members.

"This is the plan, this is the way it's supposed to go," said Clark.