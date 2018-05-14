Alberta officers will issue tickets for 38 new public-land infractions

People who plan to use or camp on public lands this summer could face new or increased fines if they don't follow the rules.

The government announced Monday that park rangers, conservation officers and other enforcement staff can now ticket people for 38 additional infractions.

"Providing enforcement personnel with the ability to write on-the-spot ticket violations for new and increased specified penalties means they will spend less time in court and more time patrolling our public lands," said Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips.

The new fines include specified offences such as leaving garbage at a campsite and operating an ATV outside a designated trail or area.

The government is increasing penalties for 18 other infractions, such as random camping in one spot for more than 14 days, failing to keep a pet leashed and improperly firing a gun, setting a trap or using an explosive in a public land recreation area or trail.

The government is introducing a new fine of $310 for people who fail to get their boats and watercraft checked at an inspection station to prevent the spread of invasive species in lakes and rivers.

The new measures come into effect May 31.