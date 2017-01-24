It was nine weeks that Erin Woodcox will never forget.

The registered nurse from Athabasca, Alta. volunteered aboard a charity hospital ship off the coast of Benin, Africa.

"I just really liked the idea of being able to go and help those who cannot afford surgery or cannot afford healthcare or don't have access to it," Woodcox said in an interview.

Woodcox lived and worked on the Africa Mercy, a ship that provides free surgery and medical training to the people of Africa.

According to Mercy Ships, the Africa Mercy is the largest civilian hospital ship in the world. (Mercy Ships/mercyships.org)

The Mercy Ships organization uses hospital ships to deliver free health care services to the people of more than 70 countries.

"There's a team that will go out months ahead and they will be screening different patients, and putting notices up in the language." Woodcox said Tuesday on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"Then at a certain location they will have hundreds of people come."

Woodcox said she saw injuries and illnesses unlike anything she's seen here at home.

Woodcox and a few of her patients. (Erin Woodcox)

"Lots of people with goiters, hernias, people who have a tumour of the face or mouth, children who have clubbed feet, or bowed legs. I've even seen bones twisted in ways I never imagined bones could be."

She worked primarily with the young patients, helping them through the healing process.

"There was a lot of down time, and ability to keep them active, occupied, happy, play with them, just chat with people.

"Which is definitely more so what you could call the art of nursing, versus purely the science of nursing."

Some of the nurses and patients in a ward of the hospital ship. (Erin Woodcox)

Since arriving home in December, Woodcox said she's incorporated some of the lessons she learned into nursing in Canada.

"We didn't have a lot of ability to talk directly with some of our patients just because of language barriers. And yet, a smile can go such a long way, or just showing somebody love without the words."

Woodcox is hoping to go back one day, to help as many people as she can.

Some of Woodcox's patients playing on the dock while waiting for an X-ray appointment. (Erin Woodcox)

"To see the smiles on their face and the joy that they have now that they can maybe walk straight, or their arm isn't all twisted up, or they don't have a tumour on their face."

"It's just so amazing to see them walk away with hope."