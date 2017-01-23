Premier Rachel Notley and her cabinet ministers are spending nearly $27,000 on a three-day retreat in Banff this week.

Thirty-nine people are attending the meetings at the Juniper Hotel on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The total cost of hotel rooms is $12,447. Food is estimated at $13,163 and it is costing the government $1,275 for the conference room.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous said Banff was the most cost effective location for the meeting.

"It was less costly than being in Calgary, using McDougall (Centre)," he said. "So for us, we decided to go with this option. It is maximizing the use of tax dollars.

"This is critical for cabinet to be able to have a retreat, to review policies, to have thorough discussions."

Alberta had put in a request to meet with Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, who was scheduled to travel to Calgary to meet with the federal cabinet.

However, Kushner's visit was cancelled Monday afternoon.