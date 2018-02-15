The family of a central Alberta woman murdered by her son and an accomplice are unhappy with the sentence handed down in a Red Deer courtroom on Wednesday.

Jason Klaus, 42, and Joshua Frank, 32, were sentenced to life in prison, and will be eligible to apply for parole after 25 years.

The two friends were convicted in January of three counts each of first-degree murder in the deaths of Klaus's parents, Gordon and Sandra, and his sister, Monica.

Relatives of Sandra Klaus issued a statement Thursday criticizing the sentence handed down by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eric Macklin.

"After hearing firsthand Justice Macklin's decision … the Berry family feels justice has not been served for Sandi, Gordon and Monica Klaus."

Life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years is an automatic sentence for first-degree murder.

Under the Criminal Code, Macklin had the option to sentence the two men to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years, one 25-year term for each murder, to be served consecutively.

'Greater deterrence for these offenders'

In his ruling, Macklin said that 75 years without chance of parole would have been a "crushing sentence" and "unduly long."

"I'm not satisfied that a period of parole eligibility [longer than 25 years] would provide greater deterrence for these offenders," Macklin said.

But the Berry family said by not choosing the 75-year option, Macklin missed the opportunity "to ensure both Jason and Josh would never cause harm again."

Rehabilitation is an important component of the justice system, the family statement said, but putting the decision about when to release the two men in the hands of the parole board only adds to the stress relatives of the victims feel.

"Jason and Josh have clearly demonstrated they can adapt to any environment and manipulate any system to benefit themselves," the statement said. "Although they had clean criminal records, their continuous lies throughout the trial and past lifestyle in the community paints a picture that is most likely never to change.

"We dearly hope rehabilitation is possible, but we also believe their rehabilitation will be in the form of more lies to please the parole board. In less than 23 years, we will need to ensure our children and their children understand the risks and take all precautions to be safe from their cousin."