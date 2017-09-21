A pair of accused killers, a mother and son, were granted bail on Thursday in an Edmonton courtroom.

Helen and Neil Naslund are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Miles Naslund, and with offering an indignity to human remains.

They've been in custody for two weeks, charged with a crime that was allegedly committed six years ago.

Miles Naslund, 49, was reported missing from his rural home near Tofield in September 2011. According to court documents, Helen, 53, and her son, Neil, 25, allegedly committed the murder on Sept. 5, 2011. Mother and son are also accused of hiding the body in a truck box, then sinking it into a water dugout.

Miles Naslund, 49, was reported missing in September 2011; his body was found earlier this month. (RCMP)

The body stayed there until RCMP got a tip.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Sept. 1, after receiving information "that evidence of the homicide may be found on the property," police said in a news release earlier this month.

RCMP major crimes has been investigating ever since. The information they've uncovered so far was presented to Justice Vital Ouellette at Thursday's bail hearing, but the details are covered by a publication ban.

Helen Naslund appeared via closed-circuit TV from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

She stood motionless and expressionless for more than an hour while the Crown presented evidence.

Neil Naslund was visibly emotional in court Thursday. During his appearance via CCTV, he appeared to fight back tears. He openly sobbed and paced back and forth in the small cell. He repeatedly crossed himself when the judge returned to court late in the afternoon to deliver his decision.

After Ouellette announced his decision to grant bail, both accused wiped away tears.

The reasons for the judge's decisions are also covered by a publication ban.

Mother and son must each post $10,000 cash and will be confined to their respective homes on house arrest. They will be allowed to return to their full-time jobs.

Another son, Wes Naslund, 32, has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He was freed on bail earlier this month.

Family members filled one row of the courtroom. Helen Naslund's two sisters, two nieces and their husbands attended the bail hearing, but declined comment outside court.