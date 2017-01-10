A Mountie who shot a murder suspect near Edson last month was cleared in an investigation Tuesday of doing anything wrong.

"Based on the evidence obtained, the 19-year-old man fired upon the officers," said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team in a statement.

"In these circumstances, it was more than reasonable to believe, subjectively and objectively, that the two officers in the line of fire were at risk of death or grievous bodily harm and that the use of lethal force was necessary."

On Dec. 1, the RCMP's emergency response team arrived at a rural home five kilometres northeast of Edson, to arrest Mickell Clayton Bailey, in connection to three homicides.

Officers surrounded the home because Bailey was a known to be a firearm enthusiast.

Before negotiators had a chance to make contact, Bailey left the south side of the home carrying a bolt-action rifle with a scope.

He fired one shot at the RCMP officers, who immediately returned fire.

Officers were unharmed, but Bailey was shot in the head.

He was airlifted to hospital and after a number of surgeries was released into police custody.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death.