Three more people have been charged in connection with last week's fatal house fire in the tiny community of Cadotte Lake.

A 24-year-old man wanted on a warrant was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm, Peace Regional RCMP said in a statement.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on May 29.

RCMP said two youths have also been charged with manslaughter in the same case. They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Over the weekend, a 19-year-old man from Cadotte Lake was the first person arrested as part of the investigation. He was also charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody, and his next court appearance was set for May 29.

An RCMP major crimes unit has been working with members from the Peace Regional RCMP detachment on the case.

Peace Regional RCMP officers responded to a house fire in Cadotte Lake on May 9 at about 4:53 a.m.

Marvin Nahachick Jr., 31, was found dead at the scene. An autopsy was completed last week at the office of the chief medical examiner in Edmonton.

Cadotte Lake is a small, unincorporated community about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.