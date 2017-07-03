Alberta no longer holds the record for the world's longest hockey game.

On Monday morning, a Buffalo, N.Y. recreational league dethroned the Canadians by just one second.

But the organizer of the Canadian event isn't upset he's been one-upped by the Americans.

Not quite, says Brent Saik, who helped put on the 2015 tournament at the Saiker's Acres outdoor rink in Strathcona County, east of Edmonton. He's glad the marathon hockey tournament fundraiser now has international momentum.

"I'm sort of proud of that," Saik said. "This thing has sort of gotten legs of its own that other people are doing it and there's millions upon millions being raised now by playing hockey."

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. local time when the official time clock over centre ice hit 10 days, 10 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds.

$1.5M for cancer research

Like the Alberta players in 2015, the new record holders were raising money for cancer research.

The 11-Day Power Play tournament raised more than $1.5 million for cancer research.

A total of 40 recreational hockey players — many of them in their 40s — overcame injuries, illnesses and countless blisters to set the new record.

Player and organizer Mike Lesakowskin said he was motivated to raise money after his wife Amy was treated for breast cancer in 2009, and in honour of his mother, who died from cancer last year.

Team White players head to centre ice to shake hands with their Blue Team counterparts at Buffalo's downtown HarborCenter on Monday morning. (John Wawrow/Associated Press)

"It was hard getting up in the middle of the night [at] 2 a.m., sticking your feet in an ice bucket and getting wrapped up," Lesakowski said. "But here we are. And it feels great right now."

The two teams were split into seven-player groupings of five skaters, one goalie and one substitute. They rotated playing four-hour shifts stopping every hour for 10 minutes while the ice was cleaned.

Many were forced to take additional shifts to fill in for those who became sidelined by injuries and illness because rules prevented teams from adding replacements once the game began.

Albertans want their title back

Nicholas Fattey continued playing despite a broken nose after being struck by a puck.

Whatever aches and pains the players felt while playing were washed away as they celebrated by sipping champagne out of a makeshift cup on the ice.

"I don't know what to say right now. I'm very tired. We all are," said Allan Davis, 65, the game's oldest player.

"This event right here is humbling. The amount of money we raised is unbelievable. But how I am with all of it? I think it's going to take a few days to sink in."

But while the Canadians are pleased about what their southern neighbours have achieved, there's already plans to surpass it.

"I love it that they only broke it by a second. We're going to play again this February," Saik said.

He and his group have set a goal of raising $2 million for Canadian cancer research.