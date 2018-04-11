New bill aims to shed more light on who is lobbying Alberta government

New rules for lobbyists introduced Wednesday by the Alberta government are intended to disclose more information about the lobbying that takes place with ministers and public employees.

Under the existing law, lobbyists working on behalf of their own organizations must register if they plan to meet face to face with politicians and government decision-makers for more than 100 hours each year.

Proposed amendments in Bill 11 lower that annual threshold to 50 hours, which will for the first time include time spent in preparation, in addition to meetings.

Information about lobbyists is posted publicly on a registry maintained by Alberta's office of the ethics and conflict of interest commissioner.

The rules do not change for lobbying firms hired by outside clients; they have to automatically register regardless of time spent on any issue.

The bill has some significant omissions. There is no code of conduct for lobbyists, and it does not require lobbyists to disclose afterwards who they met with and under what circumstances.

Other proposed amendments include a prohibition on lobbyists offering gifts that contravene rules MLAs must follow under the conflict of interest act.

If passed, the bill would also prohibit lobbying firms from charging clients fees only if their efforts are successful.

The bill also makes some housekeeping changes that will help the lobbyist registrar cancel outdated registrations.