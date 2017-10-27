NDP government house leader Brian Mason will outline the government's legislative agenda for the fall session Friday.

CBC News will livestream the news conference, set to begin at 1 p.m. MT.

The government listed a several bills it intends to pass in the fall session.

They include:

Bill 19: An Act to Protect Gas and Convenience Store Workers

Bill 20: Beaver River Basin Water Authorization Act

Bill 21: Agencies, Boards and Commissions Review Statutes Ammendment Act, 2017

Bill 23: Alberta Human Rights Amendment Act, 2017

Bill 24: An Act to Support Gay-Straight Alliances

Bill 25: Regulated Forestry Profession Amendment Act, 2017

When the spring session ended on June 6, the NDP government faced two right-of-centre parties across the aisle.

The Wildrose and the Progressive Conservatives have since merged into the United Conservative Party.

Members of the new party will gather in Calgary this weekend to elect a leader.

With the fall session set to open on Monday, Premier Rachel Notley could be facing off against that new leader.

The spring session closed with Notley and Mason holding a 35-minute news conference slamming the opposition for being unco-operative and showing a decided lack of ideas.

"It's sad to say that they're getting more and more extreme with their beliefs, while at the same time less and less serious about the jobs they were elected to do," Mason said.